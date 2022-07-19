July 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

He gives the game to his girlfriend, who fills the basement with oddities - Nerd4.life

He gives the game to his girlfriend, who fills the basement with oddities – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 19, 2022 2 min read

Reddit user SuspiciousPop1066 was happy to give away a copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for him girl. But he didn’t think it would fill up Cellar From his home in the water buckets play. He immediately asked himself why he would do this, posting a clip about the cute place on the Internet, to the delight of the social networks that immediately took part by making the most outlandish hypothesis.

As you can see, the section Shoot a lot. The reason is simple to explain: all these buckets of water greatly overburden the game, which leads to a slowdown. According to SuspiciousPop1066, the girl took about a month to fill the basement with buckets, and go about other activities normally in the meantime.

In Skyrim i buckets They’re useful for covering the eyes of NPCs when you want to commit a heist, but in practice, stacking too many is useless. Also, the aesthetics of the place does not mean that you make a lot of money.

From the clip it is also reported that SuspiciousPop1066 has vampire Serana as a follower, which can be obtained by completing the Dawnguard DLC. That all these buckets are feeding the love between the two in ways we don’t know?

Be that as it may, this is not the first case of compulsive stacking of items in Skyrim. In the past there were those who filled their house in Brezehome with cheese and those with books. So each one has his own.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Twist, the James Webb Telescope can find aliens

July 19, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Announcing the games for the second half of the month – Nerd4.life

July 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Elden Ring Barbarians of Badlands, DLC leak may be fake – Nerd4.life

July 18, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

M5s break again, towards Draghi bis

July 19, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Milan holds this position – Italian Stock Exchange

July 19, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Delta Air Lines: From 2025, a Boeing 737-10 Max arrives in the fleet

July 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Weather: Hot and harsh sunrise

July 19, 2022 Karen Hines