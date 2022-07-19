He gives the game to his girlfriend, who fills the basement with oddities – Nerd4.life

Reddit user SuspiciousPop1066 was happy to give away a copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for him girl. But he didn’t think it would fill up Cellar From his home in the water buckets play. He immediately asked himself why he would do this, posting a clip about the cute place on the Internet, to the delight of the social networks that immediately took part by making the most outlandish hypothesis.

As you can see, the section Shoot a lot. The reason is simple to explain: all these buckets of water greatly overburden the game, which leads to a slowdown. According to SuspiciousPop1066, the girl took about a month to fill the basement with buckets, and go about other activities normally in the meantime.

In Skyrim i buckets They’re useful for covering the eyes of NPCs when you want to commit a heist, but in practice, stacking too many is useless. Also, the aesthetics of the place does not mean that you make a lot of money.

From the clip it is also reported that SuspiciousPop1066 has vampire Serana as a follower, which can be obtained by completing the Dawnguard DLC. That all these buckets are feeding the love between the two in ways we don’t know?

Be that as it may, this is not the first case of compulsive stacking of items in Skyrim. In the past there were those who filled their house in Brezehome with cheese and those with books. So each one has his own.