May 7, 2022

He eats a pitoni pizza "Bella Napoli" and gets sick. Nestlé has denied any association and asserts: "The product is safe."

Pizza Beautiful Naples Della Boitoni is unleashing a small case in France: A 34-year-old mother of a family, who lives in Perpignan, in the south of the country, fell ill after “eating pizza from the Bella Napoli restaurant chain,” her lawyer reported. File a “negligent injury” complaint against the manufacturer.



“According to a French government spokesperson, no critical issues have been found with this product, and it can therefore be safely consumed.Nestlé announced. In France, since the end of February, cases of SHU (hemolytic and uremic syndromes) associated with E. coli contamination have returned. Nestlé “emphasizes that quality and safety – in the conclusion of the memorandum – remain among its main priorities”.



“In any case – the company specifies – we are taking the matter seriously and are communicating with the French authorities. The relationship between the hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) epidemic and Shiga-toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) infection in France relates exclusively to the Pizza Friesup group produced in France and not marketed in Italy. All other Buitoni brand products can be safely consumed ».


