May 30, 2021

Non mette mascherina e insulta passeggeri: caos su volo Ibiza-Milano

He does not wear a mask and insults passengers: Tension on the Ibiza-Milan flight. Female report

Noah French May 30, 2021 2 min read

The episode was documented by several videos that went viral. The angry, insulting, and kicking woman can be seen in the pictures

Tense moments on a Ryanair flight departing for Spain, Ibiza, and Oreo Al Serio (Bergamo). A woman refused to wear the mask and began insulting other passengers who told her to put it on, causing confusion. The first episode of last Tuesday was documented by several videos that were relaunched by Radio Savana’s Twitter account and then relaunched by other newspapers, creating the network’s rounds.

Tension and close fighting

Safe travel during the Kovit period: Buffer for airplanes

The woman can be seen in the pictures escaping, insulting, kicking and raising her hands against another passenger. To try, in vain, to calm her down, even a stewer intervened. The others on the ship first tried to force her to wear a mask, but then they engaged themselves in harsh sentences. When he landed, the woman was informed.

An attack driver was attacked in Rome

In the capital, however, a 350 crore driver was attacked by a passenger who asked him to wear a mask. At the driver’s call, the person reacted by punching him in the face and then fled. Details here.

Here is a frame of the movie (video in the player above)

