“He died of depression”: Enrico Ruggeri in tragedy

Enrico Ruggeri admits the truth about the terrible tragedy he experienced: “He died of depression.” Details below

Enrico Ruggeri is a very famous singer, songwriter and writer in the national music scene, at only 15 years old he founded his first group called “”Champagne Molotov“. Not much time passed and the band joined another life-giving musical group.”db“.

Enrico Ruggeri's professional career officially began in 1978 when he created his first album in collaboration with Decibel and in 1980 they participated for the first time at the Sanremo Festival with “Contessa“. The following year the band broke up and Enrico continued his journey from… soloist.

He achieves many successes and returns to compete in the concert with “Nothing is going right anymore” Thanks to him he received the Critics' Prize. In addition to his career as a singer, Enrico Ruggeri also embarks on a profitable path author One of the songs dedicated to big celebrities.

Among the various masterpieces, Enrico wrote “What women don't sayPlayed by Fiorella Manoia. During an interview with Corriere della Sera I confess: “It was born from listening to hundreds of women, even for despicable reasons; [..] Ultimately, a man is like a politician on an election campaign: when he flirts with a woman he promises her a beautiful future, and then once he gets the job, he's not up to it.».

Enrico Ruggeri, proud of his career

Enrico Ruggeri is a great artist who can certainly be considered proud of the successes he has been able to achieve thanks to his talent and determination. During an old interview I was given to Vanity justiceThe singer-songwriter admitted: “From a personal point of view I got so much more than I imagined. When they made me make my first album, I hoped to make at least three or four albums and continue until I was thirty.».

The situation changes when he thinks about his personal life and the legacy he left for young people: «But from a general point of view, I can't help but notice that we are the first generation in history to give our children a chance A worse world From what we found. We present a more sinister world, poorer, more unjust and unjust. A world capable of maneuvering. There will be many other qualities».

Enrico Ruggeri, The Tragedy: “He died of depression”

Enrico Ruggeri has had a remarkable career, participating 11 times at the Sanremo Festival and winning the acclaim of millions of members of the public. He has a beyond beyond 4 million records sold And about 2000 concert In the stadiums of the most important Italian cities. Despite the tremendous success he achieved thanks to his talent, Enrico had a trial Great suffering Related to the loss of his father.

During an interview with Corriere della Sera, the singer-songwriter admitted: “My father was always absent He died of depression. He never worked a day in his life and wasted generations of wealth. But I thank him because I am I grew up hating money Typical of the rich and I feel the anger that animates the poor. Let's be clear, I wasn't poor, I belonged to the lower middle class, but I had very arrogant aunts, I breathed the taste of beauty, the air of a gentleman even though I wasn't one. The ideal situation: If you were born rich, you would do less, but if you were a proletariat, you would be less elegant».