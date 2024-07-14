He did it on purpose to let the kids win.

In recent days, a video has gone viral, in which Moise Kean, after being presented as a new Fiorentina player, fails to hit the huge scoreboard placed in one of the mini-pitches at Viola Park, where Raffaele Palladino’s team is playing the first part of the pre-season training camp. The images of the former Juventus striker looked really rough They have traveled the world on the Internet. But it’s fake… halfway.

Fiorentina explains Kean video

In fact, the Viola later released the full video of the performance, in which Kane struggles with a challenge organised with some children, simple fans who came with their parents to Viola Park for the training camp. As the kids try to hit the target, the smiling striker hits the side of the board.Fiorentina then attached the phrase: “Warriors on the pitch, loyal to the children.” In practice, the striker committed a deliberate foul to allow the children to win.





The web is angry over Kane’s video

The media personnel who cut the video are accused of: “filming a video for an entity.” He makes mistakes on purpose so the kids can win. They cut him up professionally and an insult video went viral because he didn’t make a shot. Then they wonder, shocked, why people are so disgusted by journalists and the media.” The reactions pour in: “Really ridiculous. But at least it would be evil. The problem is that there are “journalists” who don’t even understand that Kane did it on purpose. Really frustrating.” And also: “I think they were playing a spherical version of cricket, which is darts. “I think he was aiming for doubles, 17 scored and 15 missed.” And then: “It looked a bit strange actually… Not because he’s Ronaldo, but he’s so bad…” And again: “I wonder.” Instead, how can there be a fleet of brainless people who think that Kane could have been so spectacularly wrong. Even the poorest person who comes to play with me on a Friday (i.e. me) wouldn’t throw a ball there!”

Ravisani defends this category

Fabio Raveziani tried to defend the category. The director of Telelombardia wrote on X/Twitter: “Journalists are guilty of many things. But if the person doing the job cannot distinguish between an anonymous email trick image processor “Of the entire class of journalists, the problem is his alone.”

There were many answers: “Obviously we should not generalize. But in the age of hit-and-run information, more and more news is being published without checking it, due to inability or bad faith. The masses do not delve deeply, but generalize. Poster. The story of the night is symbolic” and also: “One can consider him poor or not (in my opinion he is not) but how can you even think that a professional footballer cannot lift the ball?” Still: “Am I wrong or was the Kane video removed, the cleverly cut clip?where they pointed out that it was widespread? Correcting how things actually happened, right?

Finally, there is no shortage of nasty comments after Juventus’ move to Viola has already caused a stir: “Great man Moyes, Last year he didn’t even score a goal to make the kids special. “Heart of gold” Then: “He also missed goals to always allow his opponents to win. Big heart Kane”