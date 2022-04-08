HD1, probably the most distant galaxy ever seen

He would have been born when the universe was “only” 330 million years old and It could be the most distant galaxy ever seen. Astronomers call it HD1 (The red dot of the opening image), but it remains to be discovered and verified, because the true nature of the cosmic thing is shrouded in mystery. In short, history is full can Based on Selfbut it’s not a bit great.

According to two new studies the potential galaxy It could be 13.5 billion light-years away (Some doubts about scaling should also be dispelled), a record slightly higher than the current one From the galaxy GN-Z11 observed in 2016 by the Hubble telescope It is 13.39 billion light-years away. Discover HD1 is Thanks to the many telescopes Space and Earth, including NASA’s Spitzer and Japan’s Subaru, one of the telescopes at the Mauna Kea Observatory in Hawaii.