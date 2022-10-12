October 13, 2022

Haven isn’t just creating a game, it’s changing the way games are created – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 12, 2022 2 min read

Through a new interview with Axios, Haven – One of the PlayStation Studios teams – Reveal some basic information about their team and what’s going on behind the scenes. In short, Haven doesn’t just create a file new gamebut it also stands Change the way they are developers.

Haven goalHe explains that creating a cloud-based development system allows access to more collaborations, faster interactions, and more efficient concurrent work. Practically speaking, from their point of view, it’s all about creating Google Docs for the video game development world.

there technology However, Haven hasn’t quite reached that level yet, but the studio has been working on the cloud approach since it opened, also because in the first period it didn’t have an office to congregate in. Currently, more than 30% of Haven’s 115 employees are building cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning tools, with the goal of making development more efficient.


PlayStation Studios and Haven . logos

Haven is also exploring the possibility of The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning To help create graphics. The staff is trying to see if AI can be used to create basic versions of characters for the game, for example, which can then be customized by the artists on the team.

However, Haven stresses that he not only wants to work on technological innovations for a long time, but also wants to High quality game production. At the moment we can’t tell what it is, but as mentioned earlier, it will be AAA multiplayer with live service.

