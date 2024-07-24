Harris’s Media Bubble and Trump’s Bullet – Libero Quotidiano





The Kamala Brigades, the command center on Hollywood Hill (among the most active graduates yesterday were George Clooney and Beyoncé) and the cells scattered throughout the beautiful Western world, all the way to the Italian editorial offices, are busy at work. They have already got their first result (we must not respond to partisans with identical partisanship). And to speak in their esoteric and somewhat trivial language, they have removed the unthinkable from the narrative: the assassination attempt on Donald J. Trump. Yet that was just over a week ago. The obscene shot, which should never have happened, the Republican candidate pointing to a graph to support his reasoning, the imperceptible head movement, the millimeter miracle. The wounded ear, the election campaign starting all over again, manifest themselves in an irreparable way in the climax of Survivor.

VAI COL REBRANDING

Kamala’s brigades were good here. The constant change that the Democratic Party, its friendly media and Hollywood’s petty officers have imposed on Joe Biden has allowed them to invent another turning point, to defuse another. And so we move on to Kamala Harris’s brilliant operation, a true case of rebranding: the vice president who oscillates between irrelevance and harm becomes the one who unveils the brilliant and progressive riches of the civic walkie-talkie that stems the roaring tide of Trumpism (some even talk a lot about the “African-American” candidate, when the lady is an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, but what can you do, the politically correct brigades do not shoot accurately, the important thing is that they hit a white man) (… )