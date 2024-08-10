Harris leads Trump by 5 points in polls – News

Kamala Harris is running and outpacing Donald Trump, heading into the Democratic convention with the wind in her sails. The vice president, according to the latest Ipsos poll, has a five-point lead over her rival nationally (42% to 37%). Other results show she will also have a clear advantage in Miami, Florida’s Republican stronghold.

Taking advantage of the positive moment, Harris and her deputy, Tim Walz, continue their tour of swing states, and after Pennsylvania and Michigan they will land in Arizona, where the issue of immigration – the vice president’s Achilles heel – is the protagonist, along with abortion. Harris is expected to make her first appearance with Biden on the campaign trail next week. The vice president is convinced that her current boss can help her in some swing states, even if many Democrats are skeptical and would have preferred the president’s complete absence from campaign rallies. After days of hiatus, interrupted only by a press conference held on the river at Mar-a-Lago, Trump is instead traveling to Republican Montana in an attempt to relaunch his campaign, which was overshadowed by Hurricane Harris.

Despite numerous attempts, Trump has been unable to regain the spotlight after Joe Biden’s resignation, and his attacks on the vice president have so far proved to be mere backlash. The press conference, held from his Florida residence, was intended to regain media attention but failed. The Harris campaign described it as “a public emotional meltdown,” while praising the former president’s commitment to the September 10 debate. “I’m glad you accepted,” the vice president said, saying she was open to meeting others face-to-face.

Harris also said that by August she will give her first interview since her nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate. An interview that many are waiting for, the media, but also Republicans who want to see her work in an unconventional context and with unplanned questions. Instead, Americans like Harris and Walz want to know in detail the contents of their campaign, beyond abortion. They want to know their positions on the Middle East and also on the economy. Israel is one of the most politically thorny issues for Harris: her positions are closer to the progressive left, but as a presidential candidate, the vice president must find a greater balance so as not to alienate moderates and independents and above all not to make an offer. No opening for Trump. On the economic front, Harris must review her policies, given that the prescriptions implemented by Biden have not been successful among Americans, who are struggling with a rising cost of living that he is not letting up on.

The former president is also making a radical shift in his outlook on the economic front compared to his four years in the White House. In fact, Trump is focusing on eliminating the tax on tips, which is in stark contrast to the Labor Department, which wanted to make tips available to employers as long as employees were paid at least $7.25 per hour. He has also reversed his position on Bitcoin, which he was not a fan of but now supports. However, the biggest change has occurred on TikTok: Trump wanted to ban it as president, but now he is presenting himself as its savior because – according to his theory – it is anyway better than Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, one of his biggest enemies.

