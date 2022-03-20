Hard Rock Café launches Leo Messi-inspired burger: Ten ingredients a footballer chooses

Hard Rock Cafe He offers absolute modernity to his list at the same time around the world – Messi Burger – A dish inspired by football legend Lionel Messi, international brand ambassador for Hard Rock for the “Live Greatness” campaign launched to mark the brand’s 50th anniversary. Starting today, this new hamburger made according to the perfect tastes and ingredients of the Argentine hero brand is available in Italian cafes in Florence, Rome and Venice.

Messi Burger sounds like a reinterpretation of Hard Rock Legendary Steakburger With the addition of ten delicious ingredients that the player chooses. Two burgers of choice that are pressed and served perfectly cooked alongside a great tasting combo: provolone, sliced ​​chorizo, caramelized red onion and our signature spicy and smoky Hard Rock Sauce, all served on a two-piece toasted brioche bun, romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoes. And to eat it as Messi likes it, you can add a fried egg to the 10 ingredients.

“It is an honor to introduce a new step in our partnership with world football superstar Lionel Messi and the campaign with this personal interpretation of the legendary Hard Rock Cafe Steakburger,” said John Lucas, Director of Operations, Hard Rock International. To welcome the fans of Hard Rock and Messi to Italian cafes to make them live a unique and unforgettable experience, and to restore the tastes chosen by the hero.

Hard Rock Cafe is an international hospitality brand present worldwide with its cafes that attract millions of visitors every year. The first Hard Rock Café opened in London in 1971. Since then, the brand has traveled to major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Paris, Sydney, among others. The uniqueness of Hard Rock Café lies in its dining experience made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients for an ever-changing menu where the cuisine is paired with innovative cocktails and other specialties.

living greatness

The LIVE GREATNESS campaign was born in 2021 from a collaboration between Hard Rock Cafe and Lionel Messi to celebrate the principles that gave birth to the brand fifty years ago with the opening of the first coffee shop in London in 1971.

In fact, the collaboration is reminiscent of Hard Rock’s roots, when in the early 1970s the first London coffee shop sponsored a local football team by putting its logo on T-shirts. The unused T-shirts were returned to the café and then given to the most loyal customers, becoming a real world phenomenon.

On its 50th anniversary, Hard Rock has returned to its roots by collaborating with the world soccer champion on a new range of merchandise, which in addition to its logo includes some of the famous Messi symbols such as the number 10 and the lion.

More information about the LIVE GREATNESS campaign is available here, while details of the partnership with Messi are available at this link. All merchandise for the collaboration between Hard Rock and Lionel Messi is available in Italian stores and online.

With 253 locations in 68 countries – including owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, Rock Stores®, live entertainment venues and coffee shops – Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most recognized companies worldwide. In 2020, Hard Rock International also launched the active Hard Rock Digital initiative at the forefront of sports betting and interactive gaming. It all started with Eric Clapton’s guitar, today Hard Rock has the largest collection of musical memorabilia in existence, some 86,000 pieces, on display to the public in venues all over the world. In 2021, Hard Rock International was recognized by Forbes as the Best Employer for Diversity, for Women and in the Travel, Leisure, Play and Leisure Industries. It was also ranked by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal as the Best Managed Company in the United States, and in 2021 for the third year in a row, it was the best performing hotel chain according to the “North America Hotel Guest Study” by J.D. Power. The trademark is owned by the parent entity HRI “Seminole Tribe of Florida”.