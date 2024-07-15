Hard enduro, gritting your teeth in Wales! [VIDEO] – sports

sThe first test for Extreme Enduro World Championship On British soil, in Wales, on a huge property dedicated to sheep grazing and wind energy production.

No rain, lots of dust, unusual for Wales. Matt Green is seen here after tearing his meniscus 40 days ago.with the resulting forced operation and stoppage, which allowed him to ride the motorcycle only twice in the days before the trip, and thus received almost no training.

The Rigo Racing team also closed A new deal with a very young promise, only 17 years old, James MooreAlso South Africa who will participate in the World Junior Championship.

The race format included a first prologue on Friday on a super enduro style route to be covered in two different times, and the best distance between the two rounds was determined on the starting grid on Saturday for the second stage of the prologue, with the heat always being eliminated within the arena where Friday’s route was determined.

Matt and James made it through the first elimination heat, finishing in 16th and 17th place. This is to ensure a second-row start at the start of the postal event on Sunday.

Sunday’s race lasted 3 hours.all on a very varied route, which also passes through the usual SuperEnduro arena, and ends in the adjacent hills between dry streams, sections with large stones and sticky bushes. A tough route that did not give a moment of rest, on which Matt held out for a few hours, finishing ninth.

As the race continued, the lack of training became felt, forcing him to give up several positions to the riders behind him and leading him to finish the race in thirteenth place overall, an excellent result considering he did not even know if he would be able to reach the finish line.

An excellent start for James who finished fifth in the junior category. Showing great speed, partly paid for with some falls due to the desire to overdo it. Next appointment is the last weekend of May, in Austria, for the legendary Erzberg Rodeo!