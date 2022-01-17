January 17, 2022

Halo Infinite is the best John Carpenter episode ever – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 17, 2022 1 min read

infinite aura and the Best episode ever From the Microsoft series, and to say that in this case he was not just a fan but the legendary director John Carpenter, who literally astonished the developers of the game with his words.

After defining Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as an amazing game, at the end of 2020, Carpenter tried the 343 Industries campaign and really appreciated it, in his words.

“Halo Infinite is a fun shooting game with a beautiful production design. Best episode in the series,” he tweeted. film director From popular movies Such as Halloween, 1997 Escape from New York, The Thing and Big Trouble in Chinatown.

The funny thing is that too Elon Musk Join the chorus of greetings to Halo Infinite, simply writing “Awesome campaign” in response to Carpenter’s message, but the developers’ ideas were all for the latter.

From Bonnie Ross, President of 343 Industries, to the official Halo profile, from former multiplayer designer Patrick Wren to Franchise Development Director Frank O’Connor, and from Chief Designer David Ellis to many other authors from various teams, the enthusiasm for John Carpenter’s words was unanimous.

