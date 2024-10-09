Halo Infinite 2 was in development but was canceled with the move to Unreal Engine 5, according to a report

The source of information is Ribs Games is particularly active regarding the latest Halo news.

Hala Studios (formerly known as 343 Industries) was working on a The sequel to Halo Infinity as indicated by a new rumor. We use the past tense because it seems that the project has finally come to an end It has been deleted .

Common details about Halo Infinite 2

As shown, Halo Infinite 2 was in development on the Slipspace Engine Which was developed for the first Infinite game. Development continued until a change of leadership in late 2022, when the decision was made to port the franchise to Unreal Engine 5. This led to the cancellation of Halo Infinite 2 on Slipspace.

“The creative team at 343 spent a few months learning Unreal Engine 5 to prepare for the next project,” Rips said. This continued until January 2023, when Microsoft laid off a significant number of 343 employees, including the entire creative team. I add that it is not clear whether The next major Halo game Whether it’s Halo Infinite 2 but in Unreal Engine 5 or whether it’s a completely different game.

The report also stated that Campaign team who was fired “never felt supported” by the studio’s new leadership. It has been added that campaign content may be handed over to an external team, without creating an internal replacement team.

It is clear that this is a rumor and not official information, and the veracity of what is being referred to cannot be confirmed.