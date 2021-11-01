November 1, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Half-naked woman gets out of the back of a truck (and gets kicked out)

Half-naked woman gets out of the back of a truck (and gets kicked out)

Karen Hines November 1, 2021 2 min read

Stunning short black dress. It’s definitely not the outfit we usually get surprised by Courier service Doorbell ringing. However, the young heroine of the video that garnered more than 11 million views, which went viral on social media, did not seem to have any kind of embarrassment pulling her delivery half-naked. The delivery was more accurately collected straight from the back of a courier truck, picked up by a smartphone and posted on TikTok. However, the strange exchange of deliveries has now cost the driver dearly Disqualified From the company.

The courier launched the video that went viral

In Florida, a courier was fired after a video showing a woman sneaking out of the back door of her Amazon truck went viral on social media. Photos dating back to July 2019 posted on TikTok a week ago have surpassed 11.2 million views. In the video, a blonde young woman in a black dress sneaks in and stumbles through the door and goes on her way while on a call. Unusual photos, welcome bread to the teeth of Chinese social media users unleashed in heartfelt comments: “The package will be delivered within 9 months. Thanks » One user commented.

Although neither the driver nor the woman was identified, a company spokesperson told Fox News that the driver lost his job because his behavior did not reflect “the high standards we hold for our delivery service partners and their drivers.” “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy and the driver is no longer delivering packages to customers,” he added.

Tweet embed

Amazon is different #fyp #Widely # Florida # amazon #KFCSecretMenuHacks

♬ Rift – iLOVEFRiDAY

See also  Pay Naspi June 2021 Coming: Whom Do You Belong To

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

These are those who risk losing their citizenship income

November 1, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

G20 Draghi: “They took a nice surprise move from China and Russia”

October 31, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Open or closed on November 1, 2021?

October 31, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Pictures of Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico

November 1, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“Here he must understand that the story is different.” The document against Conte’s dictatorship is ready

November 1, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Half-naked woman gets out of the back of a truck (and gets kicked out)

November 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Belen and Antinolfi, GF Vip’s gossip explodes and she’s not there: the reaction

November 1, 2021 Lorelei Reese