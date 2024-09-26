Half Ferrari, half Porsche, the Chinese puzzle you didn’t expect: the surprise is in the engine and it’s not pretty

Today we will show you a Chinese project that combined the characteristics of Ferrari and Porsche. Let’s find out in detail.

Ferrari H Porsche They are two of the most popular and well-known manufacturers in the supercar segment, and are often subject to imitation by Chinese manufacturers. Today we will tell you something that has never happened before, As a home in the land of dragons has created a mix between these two brands.Which angered car enthusiasts.

In essence, a car was created in its own body. Combines Ferrari and Porsche featureseven if the imitation is limited to aesthetics only. In fact, as we will see in the next few lines, at the automotive level, there is nothing in common between the amazing power of the two supercars. The shameful copying did not receive much approval from car lovers.

Eagle, here’s Carrie who’s a mix of Porsche and Ferrari.

A few years ago, at the Shanghai Auto Show, a much-discussed Chinese car was shown, featuring a design that had never been seen before. This is the Eagle Carrie, which features the front of a Ferrari FF with the side profile and tail of a Porsche Cayman.An unusual combination, to say the least. The Eastern brand specializes in producing zero-emission cars, and considered producing an electric sports car, but all it did was create another version of the European car.

Moreover, as you will notice, the existing coat of arms is very similar to the German company’s logo, so the shameless copy is complete. As mentioned, the big difference concerns the engine, which has nothing to do with Ferrari and Porsche. It is driven by two electric units, each with a power of 25 kilowatts, for a maximum speed of only 80 km/h.and its range is limited to only 100 kilometers. Therefore, the performance and distance that can be covered between charges is really low.

The Chinese company tried, but the result was terrible to say the least, and in the video posted here, it was uploaded to the channel YouTube to Lily J, you can take a look at this strange model.whose livery is reminiscent of the Porsche 911 GTE that competed with the team. falken tire In IMSA and the American Le Mans Series. It must be said that the experiment was not successful.