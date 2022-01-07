Haiti, two journalists killed by gangs in shooting – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 06 – Two Haitian journalists were murdered yesterday by a gang operating in an area on the outskirts of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. This was announced by the radio station where one of the victims worked.



Radio Ekot FM stated that the journalists were killed in a shooting, from which a third journalist who was accompanying them managed to escape. The two victims had just interviewed a local crime boss, reports Haiti 24 portal. These are Amadie John Wesley and Wilkins Lewisin, who worked for local media. The two were killed in the capital’s Laboule 12 district, shortly after giving an interview to a criminal leader in the area known as “Ti Makak”. The third reporter fled when another rival criminal gang arrived and opened fire. According to local media, eyewitnesses reported that after the assassination, the two victims were burned by bandits. (Dealing).

