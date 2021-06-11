June 11, 2021

Hacker attack is more serious than expected, involving employee data

Gerald Bax June 11, 2021

In the middle of the evening dedicated to the Summer Games Festival, CD RED project He published a statement about the company’s cyber attack a few months ago, acknowledging that the private data of employees and collaborators may have been stolen.

In fact, the Polish team announced that it was at the beginning of the year Victim of ransomware attackهجوم very important. In recent weeks, data stolen from CD Projekt RED began to circulate on the Internet: among them, in addition to many bug montages that the developers themselves created, there are source codes for games such as Witcher 3 e Cyberpunk 2077 movie.

In the evening, the studio shared a new statement assessing the situation: “Today, we learned new information about the hack, and now we have reason to believe that internal data illegally obtained during the attack is being circulated on the Internet. We cannot confirm the exact contents of the data in question, but we believe it may include details of old and new employees and collaborators as well as data associated with our games. Furthermore, we cannot rule out that the data in question has not been tampered with or tampered with. We work with a network of legal services, experts and agencies including the General Police of Poland. We also contacted Interpol and Europol. The information we published in February was updated with the Head of the Data Protection Office (PUODO)“.

In short, it appears that the attack on CD Projekt RED was more serious than expected. As confirmed today by Electronic Arts FIFA 21 source codes stolen and Frostbite graphics engine.

