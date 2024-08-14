Gymnastics, USA claims bronze medal for Chile

After American gymnast Jordan Chiles was stripped of her floor exercise bronze medal, the United States Olympic Committee said it has appealed a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that overturned an investigation that moved the gymnast from fifth to third. On Saturday, CAS ruled that U.S. coach Cecil Landy’s request to add 0.1 to Chiles’ score that moved the 23-year-old to third was outside the one-minute window allowed by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for the request to be made. In its ruling, CAS wrote that the initial finish should be re-arranged, meaning Romania’s Ana Barboso will replace Chile’s bronze medalist. Teammate Sabrina Manica-Vojnia will finish fourth and Chile fifth. Late Saturday night, the FIG said it would respect the court’s decision and move Barboso up to third. The IOC on Sunday ordered Chile to return the bronze medal, saying it would return it to Barboso.