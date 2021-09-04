Gurini meets Austin, “Strengthening European Security in the Atlantic Ocean”

AGI – Italy also supports “strengthening European security” in the NATO sphere. This is the position that Defense Minister Lorenzo Gerini met with his US envoy, Lloyd Austin, during his visit to Washington. Gurini recalled the importance of the commitment of international diplomacy to achieve peace in Afghanistan. From the meeting at the Pentagon, US recognition of “Italy’s role” will emerge, not only in the Central Asian region, but from Lebanon to Libya.

“I saw in the US Secretary of Defense the full willingness to find all kinds of cooperation, cooperation and common work to achieve the goal of completing the expulsion process in the leadership discovery patterns of our countries. The G20 can be a useful tool,” Defense Secretary Reigns told reporters after meeting with Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. In Afghanistan, Gurini stressed that “the focus must be on the new Afghan regime’s, but of course we can not, and the international community cannot afford it, and Afghanistan must be a safe haven for terrorists to return to.” I hope it emerges firmly. “

The minister said that the reception of Afghan refugees in Italy would require “more attention” to the risk of infiltration by terrorism, but that it was “duty” to open the doors of the country and Europe: “Europe – and – he must do his part. We are doing our part.”

Gurini was the first foreign security envoy to visit the United States since leaving Afghanistan.

“It was a very effective and fruitful confrontation with Austin,” Curini said. “We talked about a lot of things – he explained – Afghanistan, but also about issues like cooperation between our two countries in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the military and the industrial perspective.” Continuing its “dialogue with Russia and China”, Italy reiterated its cooperation with the United States in a “firm” context in safeguarding global competition and security, including in the field of cybercrime.

For his part, the US Secretary of Defense said he had talked with Italy about a new “partnership” in the world. “We spent some time – he added – talking about our cooperation in Africa and the Middle East. We are grateful for Italy’s contribution to peace and security in those areas.” Austin further explained that the United States “is exploring other areas that could deepen our cooperation.” “We are particularly grateful to Italy for temporarily handling the evictions of Afghanistan at the Sigonella site. This is a testament to the value of our long-term cooperation. We will continue to consult with Italy and other NATO allies and the international community in the future. The community in Afghanistan,” Austin said. “Italy – he continued – one of our closest allies, you have always welcomed our Armed Forces in a special way. I have served with the Italian Army throughout my life. I have great respect for their contribution and capabilities. Italy brings our joint efforts.