September 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Guess who's coming to dinner serving octopus at heart.

Guess who’s coming to dinner serving octopus at heart.

Lorelei Reese September 17, 2022 1 min read

Sabrina Giannini’s journey toward sustainability continues on the third date with “Guess who’s coming to dinner,” titled “An octopus in the heart,” broadcast on Saturday 17 September at 21.20 on Rai 3. In particular, extraordinary examples of those who He devoted his life to animals such as hedgehogs, octopuses and frogs, ecological indicators of fundamental importance for the respect of biodiversity, for the protection of which Italy has not taken a real and effective policy. Indeed, sometimes the interests of certain groups trump the collective good, the protection of animals, the environment, and public health.
Poaching, poaching, intensive farming that takes more and more space from animals: these are just a few examples reported in this survey, which are inspired by scientific evidence, or the only way to avoid catastrophic events like the one we’ve seen in recent months (the collapse of a river Marmolada Glacier, and the drying up of the Po River) is precisely the protection of biodiversity. As stated several times and insistently this year by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

See also  X Factor 2021 Live semi-finals, the excluded spark protests: the finalists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

I support myself by shooting three videos a week, but I’ll have no problem going back to the factory

September 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“I don’t know anything about me, not even my hands”

September 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Ladies’ Paradise 7, Saturday 17 September 2022

September 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

He receives a bill of 83,000 euros, the entrepreneur ends up in the hospital: I will have to close

September 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cyprus, because the US decision on sanctions angers Turkey

September 17, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Guess who’s coming to dinner serving octopus at heart.

September 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

New visible LED light pollution from space – space and astronomy

September 17, 2022 Karen Hines