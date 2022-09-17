Guess who’s coming to dinner serving octopus at heart.

Sabrina Giannini’s journey toward sustainability continues on the third date with “Guess who’s coming to dinner,” titled “An octopus in the heart,” broadcast on Saturday 17 September at 21.20 on Rai 3. In particular, extraordinary examples of those who He devoted his life to animals such as hedgehogs, octopuses and frogs, ecological indicators of fundamental importance for the respect of biodiversity, for the protection of which Italy has not taken a real and effective policy. Indeed, sometimes the interests of certain groups trump the collective good, the protection of animals, the environment, and public health.

Poaching, poaching, intensive farming that takes more and more space from animals: these are just a few examples reported in this survey, which are inspired by scientific evidence, or the only way to avoid catastrophic events like the one we’ve seen in recent months (the collapse of a river Marmolada Glacier, and the drying up of the Po River) is precisely the protection of biodiversity. As stated several times and insistently this year by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.