Green light from Inzaghi, second shot is coming

L ‘Inter Speeds up negotiations with Cagliari to share I found nandez: His arrival will be a day The second shot in the midfield For the Nerazzurri afterwards Calhanoglu. uruguay player, mediator joker who performed very well last season on right wingHe had previously said yes to Biscione’s offer of a 4-year contract, worth €3m per season.

After agreeing with the Nerazzurri, Nandez asked the Sardinian club to sell, and now the two sides are trying to find the right place to reach an agreement. I also found the potential post from Uruguay Full approval from Simone Inzaghi, who demanded a flexible player in that area of ​​the field only.

Another top on the way between the CEO of Nerazzurri Baby Marotta The patron of rossoblu Tommaso Giulini, on the sidelines of the Lega Calcio Association. Cagliari continues to bid farewell explicit, while Inter does not exceed stressful loan With the right of redemption.

The process is complicated, and there are also names Dalbert e Nainggolan, also near a landing spot in Sardinia, but Giulini also loves it ajumi, last year in La Spezia.

The arrival of Nandez would solve the problem on the right, who vacated after a farewell Hakimi, He left for Paris Saint-Germain. Pescioni’s replacement remains Arsenal player Bellerin: If the attack on Uruguay fails, it will be the hot name for the next few weeks.

OMNISPORT | 20-07-2021 11:34