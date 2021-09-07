‘Green Corridor is not required’, a severe blow to the Slovenian Pope – Libero Quotidiano

What a setback, though Pope Francesco. In his fans in Slovakia, the destination of the highly anticipated papal voyage which will begin next Sunday starting in Hungary, and then continue to Bratislava where he will arrive in the afternoon, it will no longer be necessary to obtain green pass As it was initially connected.

“Public events will also be open to pilgrims in OTP mode, which means vaccinations and tested,” he explained. This means that if we wish to participate we will have to register on one of the sites available from today Monday 6 September. What is the reason for this change? Low number of recordings Signed up for the event: Few, Few are interested in Bergoglio’s block.

In short, the Supreme Pontiff Doesn’t seem like it’s too brainy. In a note, the Episcopal Conference of the Slovak Catholic Church explained: “A negative test or proof of recovery from Covid-19 in the past 180 days will suffice: it will be enough to get a ticket.”

The ban on unvaccinated masses has been a hot topic of contention in Slovakia Only 49.5% of adults are fully vaccinated, compared to more than 70% in the European Union as a whole. Slovakia, at the beginning of 2021, was severely affected by the epidemic, registering one of the highest rates of infection and mortality on the Old Continent.