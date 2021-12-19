Great makeup to remove white hair

White hair is the biggest problem every woman faces, but we definitely can’t dye every two weeks! That’s why we thought of an extraordinary trick to delay regrowth.

Towards the threshold of thirty, a “critical” period for women begins: emergence White hair. There are those who greet them very calmly, and see in them a sign of maturity, while for others they see a real tragedy, they see in them a sign of old age and decay. And here we immediately turn to Toner.

Read also >> Do you want your hair to be fragrant for longer? Just use this trick

But as much as we can buy the most organic one possible, there will always be some little contraindications telling us not to use it frequently. So how do we cover the white hair that now comes out every two weeks? we have the solution Saleh: It’s a massive makeup Everyone will be left speechless.

Read also >> Does your hair get electrocuted when brushing? It’s because you’re making this mistake

The trick to covering white hair without dye is an exceptional one: use it too, and it will be very effective

cover me White hair Before going to work or even before a simple walk is one of the priorities of every woman. That is why, among various searches on websites and among beauty stores, we came to the conclusion that there are several ways to avoid getting dyed frequently. Among those we have:

colored foam

retouching powder

colorful stick

Read also >> Protect your hair from the cold: here’s how to counteract the effects of winter

As for the colored foam It is ideal for those who have very rapid regrowth and above all want to revive the color they have recently done. Thus she can not only cover gray hair but also give a touch of shine to her hair.

the retouching powder Instead it is used by those who have very greasy and thinning hair. In fact it is applied with the right brush and a little combined with a hair dryer to avoid residual lumps.

Finally we have colorful stick Which is used by those who have weaker and above all drier hair. In this way, the entire hair strands can be completely colored and give shine and softness to the hair.

All of these products can be easily found on Amazon or other specific hair care websites.