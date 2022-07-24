Gran Turismo 7 could return to FIA Motorsport Games in 2023, when it gets improved – Nerd4.life

there FIA It released a new official statement explaining the relationship with Polyphony Digital e Gran Turismo 7Report that Sony play should Rejoin the FIA ​​Motorsport Games in 2023Once the team has improved various aspects that are currently important.

As we have seen, the excellent Assetto Corsa Competizione from Italy’s Kunos Simulations took the place of Gran Turismo 7. esports discipline Within the framework of the FIA ​​Motorsport Games, the various official FIA motorsports competitions, but this does not mean that relations with Gran Turismo are permanently severed.

Talk to Motorsport.com, Frederic BertrandThe head of the FIA ​​Formula E and its Sports Innovative Activities division, explained that the exclusion of Gran Turismo 7 from the 2022 Motorsport Games edition was a decision agreed with Polyphony Digital.

Practically speaking, both the FIA ​​and the development team decided it was best to wait until they could make a different improvements to Gran Turismo 7 before it can be used as an official game in Motorsport Games’ esports division, which could happen in 2023.

“I’ll send my guys to check it out, and if we see it’s ready, we’ll bring it back, and then we’ll have another project in the first quarter of next year with Gran Turismo,” Bertrand said, adding, hinting that communications remain stable.

Not only that, Bertrand’s idea will be able to extend this partnership to other games as well, given that so far the FIA ​​has switched to Gran Turismo, and for the first time in 2022, also to Assetto Corsa Competizione: “We are thinking of creating a system global ranking. What we would like to do is a kind of tennis ATP, ported to the world of e-sports motorsports. “This ranking system could allow for some sort of global ranking for each individual player’s level, applied to different driving games, but of course this is a rather complicated project to implement at the moment.