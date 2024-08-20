GP who doesn’t want to retire and has taken local health authority to court

HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO BOLOGNATODAY WHATSAPP CHANNEL

One of the long-standing public health problems, as we know, is the chronic shortage of doctors. But those living in San Pietro in Casale and Galliera, in the province of Bologna, find themselves facing the opposite problem: the general practitioner is there and does not want to retire. Michelle ZopoliThat’s his name, he wants to continue his service for another two years even though he recently blew out seventy candles, the age at which he can take a leave of absence. To achieve this, he will bringLocal Health Authority of Bologna In the courtroom.

Collecting signatures and “endorsing” mayors

The first hearing before the Bologna Labor Court judge is scheduled for August 29, the Deri agency reports. The mayors and citizens of both municipalities had rallied to defend Zopoli, who had collected a thousand signatures in two weeks to obtain his residency. At first, it seemed to turn in favor of the doctor and his patients: in fact, the health company agreed, after an initial “no”, thanks to the Milleproroghe decree that allows doctors in the national health system to remain in service until next year. age 72 (expires on December 31, 2025). Everything seemed to be resolved when the local health authority raised its finger shortly before August 15.

Causes of judicial dispute

When Zopoli’s lawyer, Maurizio Ferlini, asked the health company to officially confirm its “agreement” not to pursue the appeal already filed at the beginning of the month, the ASL replied on August 13 in the affirmative, confirming Zopoli, but on condition of extension “if the conditions of the deficiency are maintained”. A note that worries Ferlini, who wants to see clearly: despite Zopoli’s confirmation, in fact, the winner of the tender is expected to “also enter service at San Pietro in Casale e Galliera”, specifies the lawyer . It will be a doctor coming from the Bentivoglio hospital. It is not clear, therefore, “what legal deficiency we are talking about given that Zopoli will cover the position for two years”, just as “there are no assignments” for general practitioners even in two other municipalities of the same health area, Minerbio and Molinella.

General Manager Paolo Bordon “No comment”

The fear is therefore that this condition could be used by the local health authority to dispute against the will of its clients. The lawyer continues that, although these two municipalities remain “exposed”, just as San Giovanni in Persiceto and Anzola also remain “unexposed”, areas “very close” to the municipality of residence of the doctor who was to take over from Zopoli.

The impression is that the Bologna local health authority will not express its reasons before the legal dispute begins. The general manager, Paolo Bordon, did not comment in an interview with Dier, and is awaiting the outcome of the appeal filed by the employee Zopoli. He simply said: “The problem will arise in the year in which the area will have to be blocked again, according to the national collective agreement.”

