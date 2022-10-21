October 21, 2022

GP Malesia 2022 – Risultati PL1

GP Malaysia 2022 – PL1 Results – MotoGP Results – Moto

October 21, 2022

Dry session in Sepang vs free practice 1 From the MotoGP class. eyes on Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who has the possibility of closing the world championship already in Sunday’s race: The Italian finished 11th at 1 2 off the top, but without completing the final laps on the new tyres. His rival Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) finished seventh, not scoring his attack last time. Worse still went to Alex Espargari (Aprilia), who had a crash with his first bike and a technical problem in the second, and thus couldn’t do better than 20th. Fastest was Brad Bender (KTM) with a time of 1’59.497Preceded by Alex Rains (Suzuki) and Marc Marquez (Honda). The best of Ducatis was Enea Bastianini (Team Gresini), the fourth almost four-tenths of the captain. Finally, Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Darryn Binder (Yamaha WithU) crash.

