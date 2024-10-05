Government, all against new taxes. Tajani: “Let the web giants pay”

“No one in the government wants to raise taxes,” says Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani. This underlines how Minister Giorgetti was misunderstood. “Internet Giants Should Pay Them Instead”

Roma – “No one in the government wants that Increase taxesOr League, or Brethren of Italy: The Minister Giorgetti It was misunderstood.” On the contrary, the deputy prime minister and leader of Forza Italia resumes Antonio Tajani«Internet giants have to pay them, they cannot be exempted, those who pay a tenth of what normal companies pay, this is not right, we have to Moving forward to make Europe more competitive».

Economy Day Speaking at the Economic Day organized by Forza Italia in Milan, Tajani reiterates his party’s no But the majority of the rest of the next budget is for new taxes. Also Matteo Salvini From Pontida he repeats: “Giorgetti is talking about those who have billions in assets, not those who have 1,000 euros in their current account.” And also about the potential contribution that the government may ask for Banks, insurance companies and businesses Tajani did not give up: “There is no tax on extra profits, deciding what is extra and what is not, probably comes from the Soviet culture: the government’s objective is growth achieved by reducing the tax burden, not by increasing taxes.” . and Abi’s leader Antonio Pattuelli He points out: “We contribute every year, there is already a surcharge in the banking sector, we have never seen a surcharge in the law, the problem is not income but cost containment.” But CISL, with Secretary Luigi Sparra Interviewed by the director Courier Luciano Fontana’s opinion is different: “We acknowledge the contribution of unity in the extra profits in large multinational companies such as energy, pharmaceuticals, logistics, digital economy, banks and insurance: who we must ask for some sacrifices to support. In difficulty.”









































































































See also "Wannachee ignored for complaints of depleted uranium", words of Marco Rizzo

Downward growth and notwithstanding New Istat data Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who revised the growth downward, continues work on the budget: “The government’s plans will not change”, he assures. But Democrats attack him. President of the Dem Senators Francesco Boccia He says he is more concerned about how the government is managing practices ranging from a phantom def to an ill-prepared BSP with a plan to restructure fiscal spending leading to a sharp rise in fuel prices and an increase in excise duties. : It would be a social butcher’s ploy.” Intervention in excise dutiesThe government defines the “restructuring” of diesel and gasoline, which scares Confrasporto: “If the government increases the excise duties on diesel, the negative effects on the competitiveness of transport and logistics operators will have serious consequences for the country’s system. And not alone”. And I am Five stars They recalled: “Increase risks also have a dramatic impact on consumer goods, and Forza Italia has always been against it and then voted for it.”

Fixation of pensions Meanwhile, the government is reportedly mulling over a New adjustment in minimum pension The last maneuver increased from 598.61 to 614.77 euros per month, but only for 2024. The idea is to bring the monthly payment above 621 euros. Instead, we are moving towards confirmation of strict rules introduced in 2024 for early exit with social monkey, women’s option and quota 103.



For a personalized, ad-free experience, download the new L’Economia app

thank youArtificial intelligence Articles and advice experts Answer your doubts by Corriere della Sera Housing, Taxes, Savings, Pensions Not only that; In addition to real-time news, great signatures and everything that is most useful for you A simpler and more informed life.

See also New updates are exciting for New Year's Eve and New Year's Eve, weekend (maps) » ILMETEO.it