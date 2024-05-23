Gorgeous, eye-catching selfies? Here is the app that revolutionized photos

Have you always wanted to get amazing and captivating selfies? This is the app for you, as it completely revolutionizes the photos you take.

For several years now, Selfies are one of the most popular ways To be able to take pictures of yourself. Using it is very simple. Simply open the camera app and activate the internal sensor, then extend your arm slightly depending on your needs, Pose and take a photo. This type of use is appreciated for immortalizing moments and taking a photo in the company of friends and relatives but not only.

In fact, there are more and more people taking advantage of them To get a profile photo and then upload it to social networks or your personal CV. However, you may still be dissatisfied with the result obtained. Don’t know how to solve it? You need it immediately This free app, which will allow you to always get great and eye-catching selfies. Here’s what it is and why you should try it now. You’ll be amazed once you experience all the tremendous benefits expected.

Selfie app: what it is and why download it

Un’app for selfies in a smartphone You’ve never experienced it like this before. This is a real gem to take into consideration, because it will give you the possibility of getting the ultimate self-timer with an exceptional result. In fact, by doing this, you will see that even if it was obtained in less than ideal conditions, Through some internal tools You will be able to completely convert it so that you can then use it as a profile photo or as an image for your personal resume.

The application in question is called creature. general artificial intelligence photo editor, You can easily find it by searching for its name in the iOS App Store or through the Google Play Store. As mentioned, it is completely free so you can try it at no cost and cancel it if you are not satisfied. Once installation is complete, Proceed with uploading the selfie you just took Or use the internal camera to quickly make one.

Now as you can infer from the name, artificial intelligence will take its course. Giving you the opportunity to choose between some Predefined templates Of people in suits and ties, a neutral background and so on. Choose the one that interests you the most and in a few seconds your face will be included. Finally there are the various filters and tools To further customize everything. Pre-finish the project and save it in your smartphone gallery.