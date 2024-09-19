Gopasir will ask Minister Croceto in next few days – news

He’s been asking for it for a year, and Defense Minister Guido Croceto will soon be satisfied. In the next few days he will be questioned by Gopasir about the documents and his relations with Ice. This was confirmed by the chairman of the committee, Lorenzo Guerini.

“Copacir – Guerini said – is studying the documents and doing its work and has already conducted the first round of investigations with the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Melilo and Perugia’s lawyer Raffaele at the beginning of this matter. We will conduct a series of investigations with Canton and Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, in which Minister Crocetto will be present. next few days.”

Last year, when the Stirano case emerged, the panel did not decide him, following a complaint by the defense chief that thousands of accesses to the DNA database and beyond had leaked classified information about him to newspapers. To summon Croceto. Mantovano had told the body that intelligence was not involved. But the minutes of a second conversation between the minister and Canton, from last January, released by Fatto, put Kobasir back on the case. Croceto actually reported to Canton that he “didn’t have a particularly good relationship with Ice”, complaining that he had “on more than one occasion a lack of information that could create problems for national security”.

In addition to the minister, the intention here is to look more clearly through new investigations that may again involve Mantovano and the director of Ice, Gianni Caravelli. A Perugia lawyer was also contacted to obtain a copy of the report given to the Anti-Mafia Commission. “We are asking the Minister and the Prime Minister for an explanation on the whole matter because the security apparatus cannot be kept under institutional tension, or used for fringe games,” said Senator and Copacir member Enrico Borghi. Members of Parliament on the Anti-Mafia Commission yesterday urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the chamber to dispel the shadow. Crocetto, for his part, is ready to offer his version.

“To me – he promised – all that I communicated to the canton at Gobasir, that is, where it is bound by secrecy, it will be found that there is anything possible, or there will not be. Creating political speculations or creating conflicts in the government, but only serious and detailed situations that every citizen is obliged to report. In recent days, the republic’s The Commission for Defense expressed “full confidence” in Mandovano, Caravelli and Ice, on Tuesday the Council of Ministers appointed the Governor, precisely with the full consent of the Minister of Defense.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA