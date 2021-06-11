Google, Submarine Cable Connects America With South America – Hi-Tech

(ANSA) – Milan, June 11 – Google has announced plans to build a new submarine cable that will land further off the east coast of the United States and in Los Tonas, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. Called Firmina, the idea is to provide users in South America with better low-latency access to Google’s cloud and consumer services portfolio. The cable will be designed and installed by Subcom by the end of 2022 and will be operational from 2023.



The region’s closest Google data center (and the only one in South America) is located near Santiago, Chile, which is connected to the west coast of the United States via Google’s Curie Cable. Firmina Cable, which derives its name from Brazilian writer and abolitionist Maria Firmina dos Reyes, will increase Mountain View’s investments in the region, which was partially launched. For example, Dunnet Cable, a joint venture between Antel Uruguay and Google, already connects the same locations, while Monet Cable connects the United States and Brazil. “With submarine cables, data travels as pulses of light into optical fibers,” Google explains.



“That light signal is amplified every 100 km by high voltage electricity, which is delivered to stations in each country.” Not only does the new cable add capacity, it also adds backlash to Google’s current network. In particular, a technical feature that distinguishes the design is that it consists of 12 pairs of fibers, making it possible for the cable to be operated from a single source, compared to traditional long submarine cables, which usually have to be operated at multiple points. (On the handle).

