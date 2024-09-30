Google Maps of the Universe | Planets, satellites and asteroids visible in one app: Geostac is ready to amaze you – CUENEWS

Can you navigate space using an app similar to Google Maps? A new revolutionary application arrives for fans!

if space It has always fascinated humanity, aroused wonder and mystery. Since ancient times, man has looked to the sky, trying to understand celestial bodies and their meanings. Our curiosity has never stopped growing, pushing us to explore the universe using increasingly advanced and technologically advanced tools.

to’Space exploration Great strides have been made in recent decades, thanks to the use of sensors, telescopes and satellites. Today we have the possibility to observe with extreme precision not only our Moon, but also distant planets such as Mars and Jupiter. These images allow us to better understand the structure and composition of these worlds, raising new questions and stimulating further exploratory missions.

the technology She played an essential role in making this exploration possible. Detailed maps of planets, moons, and asteroids are now available to the general public, making space not just an object of study for scientists, but a visible reality to anyone with access to a computer or smartphone. Thanks to platforms like Google Moon and Google MarsAnyone can virtually explore the surfaces of the Moon or the Red Planet, navigating between Martian craters and mountains.

The Solar System, with its vastness and diversity, remains a frontier of exploration. Each celestial body has its own story to tell, a unique composition that reflects the formation process and dynamics that shaped our corner of the universe. Space is not just a window into the past, it is also an opportunity for the future, with projects of colonization and… New discoveries On the horizon.

Exploring Mars using Google Mars

In 2006, Google was opened Google Marsa revolutionary tool that allows you to explore Martian soil in a similar way to how we explore Earth on Google Maps. This tool allows you to navigate through the valleys and craters of Mars, providing a detailed view of the Red Planet and making it accessible to non-experts. But Google did not stop there: in 2009 it was also launched Google Moondedicated to the moon.

Both services were created in collaboration with NASA, using images and data collected from space missions. Google Mars, in particular, has proven to be a valuable ally for anyone wanting to learn more about our planetary neighbour, offering a wide range of features. Updated maps. However, for a more complete overview, you can rely on the USGS website, which compiles detailed scans of various objects in the solar system.

New maps and data thanks to sensors

the Space probes launched by NASA and the European Space Agency played a crucial role in Map of the solar system. Thanks to the thousands of images taken, it is now possible to consult a wide range of planetary maps.

Mars, for example, has 14 maps Many of them, which include high-resolution images obtained thanks to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Gas giant planets such as Jupiter and Saturn have also been mapped, although they have less detail than the closer planets.