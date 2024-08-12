Monday, August 12, 2024
Goodbye traffic violations, if you have accumulated many of them, you can relax

By: Karen Hines

Traffic Violations Will No Longer Be a Problem, Here’s the News That Will Change Everyone’s Life

One of the worst nightmares for all motorists is fines. Everyone who drives has had at least one in their life. To receive The green envelope that many fearIn fact, it is not necessary to commit a serious violation who knows: just exceed the speed limit by a few kilometers per hour or forget to do an inspection, for example, for which you have to pay.

At best, a traffic violation is only punishable by a financial penalty. However, when the mistake you make is very serious, involves other means or is not your first time doing so, you also risk Driving license suspension And collect the car.

Today we are talking about fines, and we have good news for everyone: if you have accumulated several fines and you no longer know how to pay them, you can finally breathe a sigh of relief because You don’t have to pay them.

New tax amnesty, relief for all

Extension of the fifth batch of bill cancellation The tax is scheduled to be imposed on September 15, and although it is not yet official, it has been included in the collective decree to form with creditors every two years. Therefore, the deadline has been postponed from August 5 to September 15, but since that day is a Sunday, the deadline will be postponed to Monday, September 16. However, payment must be full and not late. If you want to make sure that the benefits of financial peace are tangible: if this is not the case, in fact, the amount already paid will be removed from the total and the remainder will be increased by penalties and interest.

See also  Decision: Soumahoro, the reception of immigrants to indoctrinate the mother-in-law was abolished

The Accountants’ Syndicate welcomed this cancellation, although it commented negatively on the quarterly cancellation because the installments were too heavy economically and too close to each other, characteristics that prevented citizens from paying on time and thus caused more penalties.

Goodbye traffic fines, what great news: all debts cancelled (ilquotidiandellazio.it / pexels)

Fines reduction

Regarding traffic violations, they are included in this cancellation. All files are in debt until December 31, 2023Therefore, fines imposed by the Police, Traffic Police, Carabinieri and Local Police are only fully included if the municipality relies on ADER to recover debts.

However, traditional EU own resources, credits resulting from convictions by the Court of Auditors, fines and penalties relating to criminal convictions and VAT collected on imports are excluded from this abolition.

Gianni Sperti trembles: who is ready to take his place in men and women | You all know him

