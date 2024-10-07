Goodbye Google: Closing the service, a sudden decision, and users are in a state of chaos

One of Google’s most used services in recent years has reached the halfway point, and is officially ready to wind down its life.

A surprising decision for sure Leaving users speechless But what is about to become official and therefore there is no margin for recovery, unfortunately the company has chosen this solution and all that remains is to understand how to manage the consequences of all this.

When there is a difference Very surprising for a much loved serviceObviously, it is not that simple because users always have high expectations and changing everything instantly requires a lot of patience to understand what to do.

Google closes the famous service: it has now been decided

Google is present in everyone’s life, in many forms, from online searches to managing all types of media on smartphones, tablets and computers. Which explains why an announcement like this could send everyone into real confusion. It’s understandable and normal too.

This time Google chose to announce it officially,complete with communications. October marks the end even if the service was already active until December but will first go to view-only mode and then shut down completely. Therefore, we have to hurry because even if it seems like a very long time, it is not at all. This is Jamboard, the Mountain View giant is saying its end and is therefore closing on December 31 of this year. Everything will be shut down gradually and this means that all user material will be lost if immediate action is not taken.

This is a kind of digital whiteboard, Born from the Big G and imagine both at the educational level And for those who need support for notes, memos and documents. Anyone with a Google account has the ability to access and manage these materials simply by navigating to the tool from their desktop, Android, or iOS device. There are many learning features, which are very useful for teachers as well, e.g. Google Jamboard is a very useful and exciting board and it’s really a shame it’s being cancelled.

The basic thing for everyone is Save all files because it will be impossible to do this later What has been saved will simply be lost because all existing content is deleted. There is not much time available, it is necessary to be quick to avoid serious problems later.

You may also be interested in: