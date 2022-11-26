Goodbye, dealers: here is Stellantis’ new sales model

There is a small revolution happening in the automotive world, which could change the interaction experience between supplier and end user forever. As previously announced, Republic Stating that Stellants Group I decided to reorganize the sales network from July 2023, when a new distribution mechanism will be implemented. The nucleus of this new project will be Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. All other countries, including Italy, would follow later.

The plan is cancelled Dealers – agents As a sales station: The project has been launched some time ago, as evidenced by the termination of contracts made a year ago from June 2023. Stellantis’ idea is to give greater control to car manufacturers according to the dealership model. These changes also take into account the new EU regulation VBer (Vertical block exemption regulation). From this point of view, Stellantis thinks of a structure from which new forms are created, i.e delegatescalled to act on their own behalf but on behalf of third parties.

Ove HochegeshortsStellantis Chief Operating Officer for expanded Europe, explained that the intent behind this change is the need to create a new model that is sustainable for all stakeholders and focused on the customer experience: “ Clients will benefit from a multi-brand, multi-channel approach with a wide range of services. Dealers will have a new and efficient business model designed to take advantage of Stellantis’ portfolio of 14 brands “.