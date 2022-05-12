Good news for PostePay holders: they will get 300 euros per month

Good news is coming for PostePay holders, who are expected to have a balance of €300 per month. Let’s find out how to get that amount.

Not everyone knows that Postepay allows you to get 300 euros per month, under the old scale adopted by Poste Italiane.

In fact, the postal lender decided to Extension of cashback procedures Made by the Conte government, only to be repealed by one rider. However, Poste Italiane decided to adopt this measure, which encourages the use of electronic payments, Extended from May 31 to June 30.

Reaches the maximum reimbursement that post office customers can receive Up to 300€ per month. This is a very interesting figure, especially in this period of economic crisis.

Good news for PostePay holders: Cashback extension has arrived

The Conte government introduced a cashback mechanism, in order to Encouraging the use of electronic payment methods.

was the purpose Fighting tax evasion And reward those who decide to use traceable payment tools. Unfortunately, the measure was Abolished by the Draghi government.

Poste Italiane decided to continue to attract its customers Use of payment methods Electronic, only for postal or prepaid account holders.

This stimulus was supposed to expire on May 31, 2022, but was extended until June 30, allowing for an extension Monthly payment of 300 euros.

To take advantage of the cashback promoted by Poste è You need to download Postepay app and related to Your debit or credit card. This step is necessary to be able to access the refund provided.

At this point, the customer can use their card as normal by doing so Purchases from municipal merchants or online.

Every time there is an outgoing financial transaction, one A small rate will make up your monthly cashback.

The regulation states that it is possible to obtain €1 for every 10 Euros spent. In addition, a Daily spending limit of €10 with a maximum of €300 per month.

The PostePay customers Those who did not know this procedure have the opportunity to restore a respectable, worthy character About 600 euros. To take advantage of this possibility, it is imperative to join the program Refunds are available on Postepay app.

How to join Poste Italiane cashback program

to Join Poste Italiane Cashback Program You need to download or update the Postepay app and link your prepaid or debit cards.

After that, it will be necessary to frame, using the Postepay application, QR Code Who comes in general Offered to commercial traders who accept payments using PostePay code.

After creating a file Scan the QR codethe user can enterPayment amount and transaction authorization.

To see which stores accept Payments using Postepay codeJust go to the app and tap on the “Near You” section. In this way, you will be able to view a file List of businesses that allow you to accumulate cash back daily.

Among the selling points that can be taken advantage of this opportunity, we note: