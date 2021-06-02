Golf, the 2021 Porsche European Open kicks off Saturday on 54 holes. Favorite Paul Casey – OA Sport

After the arrogant returns to success Bernd Weisberger, who won last week on her own against us Guido Migliozzi, The European Tour of Golf moves to Hamburg for a certain period Porsche European Open 2021.

The Grand Continental Circuit announced today that the 54-hole event at Green Eagles Golf Course will take place from Saturday 5 June to Monday 7 June. Of course the reasons lie in the still complicated health situation in some countries, and in fact, the German government recently moved Great Britain into the red and forced the tournament organizers to find a quick solution to limit the damage. The move will allow everyone to spend the necessary time outside the UK (thanks to last week’s tournament in Denmark as well) to avoid quarantine and therefore be able to attend regularly.

Although the date has changed, the Hamburg field is still very interesting in English Paul Casey and Mexican Abraham Anser To co-star in the action, as both are part of the top 20 in the global merit system. They also have other important names like Big Heroes الأبطال Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer, Plus the same Wiesberger who will hunt again.

As for the Italian house, the significant absence of the first man of the movement Guido Migliozzi stands out, who decided to take a break. So it will be up Renato Baratore, Eduardo Molinari, Nino Bertasio, Lorenzo Gagli and Francesco Laporta Defend our colors this weekend.

Photo: La Presse