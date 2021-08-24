Golf, FedEx Cup qualifiers BMW 2021’s turn. John Ram defends title – OA Sport

After the excitement – both from a personal and episodic point of view – a victory Tony Vino At the end of Monday of The Northern Trust FedEx Cup Qualifiers continue with the second event, moving to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owing Mills (Maryland) BMW Championship 2021.

Of course, the field will be very prestigious, with the top 70 of the current seasonal rankings vying without interruption for a chance to reach the Tour Championship. Jon Ram, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas. It is impossible to name all the stars who will participate in this event, they are, of course, the best golfers in the world.

Owings Mills is a 71-foot, 7,226-yard track, designed and built in 1991 by a celebrity Tom Fazio. For years, the only golf courses in Fazio that regularly host the PGA Tour were those of the Corales Punta Cana Championship and the Wells Fargo Championship, but this particular season we’re close to 6 (with the addition of Shadow Creek, Congaree and Kasumigaseki).

As usual, the fields of Fazio are preserved in impeccable conditions. Caves Valley Golf Club is one of the most exclusive clubs in the United States, and all of its 600 members are sure to have big pockets. s.In this case, the dramatic differences in elevation are really tempting, and in fact, the yardage declared per hole will certainly not correspond to the actual distance.

Photo: La Presse