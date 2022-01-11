Glad you lived like you never did before

Gaia Tortura said goodbye to her sister Silvia: “You’ve grown asleep and I think you’ve decided to leave us free and free yourself from a situation you didn’t want to live in.”

He wrote, “You slept and thought you decided to free us and free yourself from a situation you didn’t want to live in.” Jaya Tortura Speaking of his sister Silvia, He passed away today at the age of 59. They are both daughters of TV presenter Enzo Tortura, who also died at the age of 59 of lung cancer. Regarding her sister’s illness, TgLa7 Deputy Director Gaia Tortura explained, “Sylvia had a cerebral event a year and two months ago. Then she was hospitalized for several months at Rehabilitation Hospital in Santa Lucia.”

This is the long post that Gaia Tortora had on Facebook: