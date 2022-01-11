Glad you lived like you never did before

Gaia Tortura said goodbye to her sister Silvia: “You’ve grown asleep and I think you’ve decided to leave us free and free yourself from a situation you didn’t want to live in.”
He wrote, “You slept and thought you decided to free us and free yourself from a situation you didn’t want to live in.” Jaya Tortura Speaking of his sister Silvia, He passed away today at the age of 59. They are both daughters of TV presenter Enzo Tortura, who also died at the age of 59 of lung cancer. Regarding her sister’s illness, TgLa7 Deputy Director Gaia Tortura explained, “Sylvia had a cerebral event a year and two months ago. Then she was hospitalized for several months at Rehabilitation Hospital in Santa Lucia.”
This is the long post that Gaia Tortora had on Facebook:
Here we are big sister, we need to salute you, and thank the outpouring of affection that accompanies us, to say something as we have always done, clarity and transparency. I’ve protected Sylvia and my mother’s privacy in every way for a year and two months because that’s what we are: confidential. Sylvia had a brain event a year and two months ago. Then she was hospitalized for several months at the Rehabilitation Hospital in Santa Lucia. I take this opportunity once again to thank the doctors, therapists and nurses on the ward that I have attended as home for a year. There I met stories, people, suffering and dignity. I will never forget the strength we gave each other.
This is the only truth. I was also with you on Sunday afternoon until dinner time. You slept and I think you decided to set us free and free yourself from a situation you didn’t want to live in. I came home with a strange calm because I later realized that by looking after you on a Sunday afternoon, you made me understand more what it means to be in this situation. We have told each other at unexpected times. I don’t know how to thank you all for the messages, I will slowly try to reply to everyone.
I am so happy to live with you this year maybe like never before.
Gaia and Silvia Tortura
