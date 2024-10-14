Gives the coach an early return

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie return early from their commitments with the US National Team. Pochettino goes to meet Milan and Juventus after seeing the players tired, and decides to give them rest to be 100% physically ready.

deer Milan He will find himself immediately Christian Pulisic In the team over the next few hours. One of the best players on the team Paulo Fonseca In fact I will return to Milanello Long before one would have thought on the eve of the international break. According to what was reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. United States coach, Mauricio Pochettino, In fact he decided to give Pulisic an early return to Italy as well to meet the needs of the Rossoneri. In fact, the former Chelsea player will not play in the Americans’ final scheduled friendly match against Mexico on Tuesday, October 15. Same fate for McKinney too Who will be immediately available to Thiago Motta.

The decision to release Pulisic specifically came as a surprise and usually concerns injured players. But in this case, Pulisic does not have any physical problems, and neither does McKennie, but Pochettino has already justified his decision in the press conference a few days ago by speaking specifically about the Milan player: He added, “In Milan, he plays every match and every minute, and this is an aspect that worries us. Sometimes we have to protect him. He arrived a little tired.” In fact, in order to give him a few extra days of rest, Pochettino wanted to excuse him from the Mexico match which is actually just a friendly match.

Pulisic in the Panama match. See also USA and Bermuda train in Kanigioni waters

“You need to build a great relationship with the club, for example “Try to help Christian when we really need him, he should be fit, happy and strong.” This is a strong concept embraced by a coach who until recently was the club’s coach and knows the club’s needs well during the international break. It is clear that Pulisic is the fulcrum of the American national team, and Pochettino has a great interest in preserving him, preventing him from suffering any muscle injuries due to fatigue and playing many matches.

Kopmeinerz injury: circumstances, when the Juventus midfielder will return and how many matches he will miss

Pochettino’s words about McKennie’s work with the United States

A concept that also concerns McKennie, who was rested for the first match against Panama and who will also return to Italy early: “We will protect him – CT of the States said -. “He came with some problems, not major ones but some uncomfortable situations.” In fact, there was not immediately any certainty about its possible use against Mexico: “If we think it’s 100% risk-free, he could be a major player, but we don’t want to take the risk“. In short, Pochettino understood well how to maintain strong relationships with clubs in the interest of everyone, and in this case Milan and Juventus benefited from that.