Giuli appoints Spano as head of cabinet at the Ministry of Culture

By: Noah French

Date:

Despite the opposition of Pro Vita and part of the FdI, it is now official, the Minister of Culture, Alessandro GiuliHe named Francesco Spano In the role of Chief Staff. Mike announced in a note.

Following the cancellation of Spano’s appointment, A Francesco GlioliBy Giuli, last Friday, 11 October, the Chief of Staff position held because of “the failure of the relationship of trust”.

There is already controversy over Glioli’s succession. Spano on Pro Vita’s Vision: “Closer to the LGBT+ World”

By Gabriella Cerami

Meanwhile the Carabinieri of the Intelligence Division They received the documents In the Ministry of Culture in connection with the investigation involving the former minister Gennaro Sangiuliano e Maria Rosaria Bocia. Julius received ambassadors from Rome’s procurators.

