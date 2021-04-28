Giro d’Italia-2021: When to start and where to see it

The Giro d’Italia-2021 will start on May 8th and end on May 30th with departure from Turin and arrival in Milan will be like last year. There will be twenty-one stages and some will be particularly difficult to manage. Rosa’s racing has always been mesmerizing and giving strong emotions with high speed races and the most bitter duels that last until the last minute. We tell you the latest news about the longest and most definitive cycling races.

Groenewegen: Dutch resumes from Giro d’Italia

Giro d’Italia-2021: What will the first stage be?

In 2021, Giro D’Italia in Turin will begin with a short solo experience before the traditional difficult climb ends with some brutal ascent along the way to determine victory in the first stage. Giro’s starting roster includes some of the biggest names in the cycling world in both the overall ranking and sprint stages. To capture the overall title, Egan Bernal will undertake leadership duties for Ineos Grenadiers while facing challenges such as Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM). Runners will also fight for their chances in flat stages, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) among the contenders.

Giro d’Italia-2021: Where can you see the action in England?

All 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia 2021 will be broadcast live in the UK, with both GCN and Eurosport showing all the action. Viewers in the UK can broadcast the event on GCN + or Eurosport Player starting with the Single Time Experience on May 8th. Alternatively, Welsh cycling enthusiasts can watch the race on the Welsh language channel S4C. To access Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £ 39.99 a year or £ 6.99 a month.

UK: How do you see gyros outside of England?

If you are heading out of the country during the Giro d’Italia in 2021, whether it is in the UK or elsewhere, access to the local broadcast station you have chosen may be restricted depending on the location. Thankfully, there’s a way to keep watching anyway: download and install a VPN, which lets you trick your computer into thinking it’s home. This allows you to find coverage from your local broadcaster without having to resort to illegal steam, as long as you adhere to the terms and conditions set by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – download, install, open the app, and specify your location. Try ExpressVPN for its speed, security, and ease of use. We also like that it’s compatible with a lot of streaming devices and services (like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.). Of course, there are other great options, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a free 30-day, three-month money-back guarantee with a yearly plan.

Giro d’Italia: How do you see it in America and Europe?

In the US, you can watch Giro d’Italia live daily on GCN + with live photos shown alongside the highlights of the Italian Grand Tour on request. Canadian cycling enthusiasts will also be able to watch the race on GCN +. In Australia, GCN + will once again show live races every day with premium packages available. In Italy, cycling enthusiasts can follow the race on their home turf on Rai 2 and Rai Sport alongside Eurosport Player and GCN +.

