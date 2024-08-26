Girl with disability ‘disturbs’ Venditti concert, artist insults her. Then apologizes – Music

Antonello Venditti He ended up in a hornet’s nest of controversy because he insulted a disabled fan who forcibly interrupted him last night during his concert in Barletta. The artist was telling an anecdote from his life when he heard some incomprehensible words being said by a person in the audience, and he reacted by imitating her way of expressing himself and inviting her to come on stage if she had the courage.

When it was pointed out to him that he was a “special” person, i.e. someone with a disability, he said: “I understand that he is a special boy who needs to learn education..

“There are no special children, education is one thing.” The moment was immortalized in a video that quickly went viral, sparking outrage on the Internet: the most used comment was “shame.” Many wrote that it was about a girl who can. not talk and makes sounds when she is happy, and called on the singer to apologize for her behavior.

Vendetti wasted no time and confessed in a video posted on Facebook his displeasure: “I’m going to start crying, I’m very sorry – he said -. I’m not a monster, there’s a stupid controversy that’s rising for those who know me. “I made a mistake, I made a mistake because in the dark I didn’t notice this girl, I thought they were political protests that I’m used to, so I reacted very violently to this girl who I had become aware of.”

video Venditti apologizes to disabled woman who ‘bothered’ him at party

“I am shocked, honestly – everyone knows how much I love special children, and everyone who comes to my concerts can attest to that,” he added. The girl’s parents also considered throwing water on the fire: “We made it clear to Mr. Venditti, to us and to our daughter that the problem did not exist. We immediately understood that it was a misunderstanding, exaggerated by social media,” they confirmed. “Mr. Venditti contacted us, apologized and was very kind and affectionate to us and our daughter. We all still admire him.”

In the apology video, Venditti highlighted that at his concert he said “very strong things, so I’m reacting to something that one cannot perceive in the dark, among five thousand people. I made amends immediately, last night, after the concert. The parents had my permits and everything.”

Finally, he expressed his hope that this issue would not become a problem. Like Calabria, which I “bear this stigma on”, He said, referring to an episode many years ago in which he strongly criticized the region.

