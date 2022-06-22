Giovanna Ricuperati elected president of Confindustria Bergamo – photo

It can be read in a note in which it is indicated that the mandate, according to the statute, lasts for a period of four years 2022-2026. Instead, the office of vice presidents expires in 2024 with relative powers. Ricuperati is the first woman to climb to the top of the Bergamo association: “I am satisfied with the good participation and proximity of all entrepreneurs.” He understands that “the challenge will not be easy, but we are united and united, and we have a strong team of great value.”

The team that will support Ricuperati for the next two years consists of Laura Colnaghi Calissoni, who is responsible for internationalization and Europe. Giovanni Vassi (Digital Transformation and Innovation), Marco Manzoni (Education and Corporate Governance), Paolo Rota (Industrial Relations), Bernardo Sestini (Environmental Transformation, Energy and Environment), Oscar Pansieri, Vice President by swearing in as Chair of the Piccola Industria Committee, which will be delegated to Finance, Taxes and Relationships with Associates, Matteo Vavassori, Member by Oath as Chair of the Young Entrepreneurs Group, with responsibility for New Generations. President Recuperati will continue to be responsible for regional infrastructures and strategies and the Office of Studies and Communications.

The General Council of the Confindustria Bergamo had appointed Giovanna Ricuperati as the sole candidate for election as President on 21 April and on 16 May approved the four-year program and the presidential team for the first two years.

