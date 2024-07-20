Giffoni Film Festival, Children’s Festival Begins

Charm Giffoni Film Festival Today, July 19, the cinemas of the 54th edition of the Giffoni Film Festival, scheduled until July 28, in the Giffoni Valley of Piana, open their doors to more than 5,000 judges from 33 countries, invited to evaluate the feature films and short films competing in the various categories.

The first to enter the room are the jurors. Items +10 With “Live Big” (France, Czech Republic, Slovakia 2024) by director Kristina Dufkova.

The animated film, which combines puppets, stop-motion and 2D animation, has as its protagonist Ben, a twelve-year-old boy suffering from obesity, who, amidst bullying and warnings from the school nurse, manages to make you smile. With a great sense of humor but also to move you. Driven by his admiration for Clara, and supported by his family and his friend Eric, Ben begins a diet, hoping to regain his enthusiasm for life and strengthen his friendships. This intriguing coming-of-age story, comparable to Adam Elliott’s “Mary and Max” and Claude Barras’s “My life as a courgette”, has already been sold in more than 40 countries around the world.

First day of examination for children too Elements +6 Who had the opportunity to watch and judge the film “The Chaos sisters”. “Penguin Paul” (Belgium, Germany, Italy 2024) Directed by Mike Marzouk: It tells the story of the Martini sisters, four very different girls who begin to unite after finding Paul, a penguin kidnapped from the zoo and found in their home. They take refuge in their home. The sisters discover that the animal has been kidnapped by two magicians who want to make the penguin part of their show to regain success and fame.

Section Geeks Document With You, With You and Without Me (Spain 2023) by Amaia Villar Navasquez, an audiovisual love letter that the director leaves to her future children. The work becomes a powerful source of healing for old wounds, a moving and intimate statement, created using a variety of techniques using animation and personal videos. For the section Parents’ experience There is the film “Born for you” (Italy 2023) by Fabio Mollo, inspired by the true story of Luca Trapanese, a social policy advisor in the municipality of Naples, single, gay and Catholic, always driven by a strong desire for fatherhood, who struggles to obtain custody of Alba, a newborn baby with Down syndrome who is left in the hospital.

Once again, the Givers meet. easyjetThe low-cost airline, which will be the first to operate flights, will also stop at the nearby Salerno-Pontecagnano airport. “I am here as a spokesperson because easyJet is the main partner of this event,” he stressed. Diego BapoderPilot and First Officer at easyJet – For three and a half years I have been doing a doctoral research course at the Polytechnic of Milan investigating the potential challenges associated with the sustainable transformation of the aviation process. Today we will talk about easyJet and sustainability in the medium and long term.

So the first day of the match will be intense. Youth influenceIt is the section of the festival entirely dedicated to the comparison between the young participants and prominent figures from the world of institutions and work. In the Sala Blu after the morning welcome from the founder and director of the Giffoni Film Festival, Claudio Gubitosi Wind show Youth Impact AmbassadorThere was a screening of the short film “Elea – La Rebirth” by Luigi Marmo, created by Giffoni with the Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velea. “Here, today, in this room, there are 250 young people who come from different parts of Italy. I am here to make a journey of different meetings, our pioneering meetings. It is called impact! And each one of them is an influencer. When they go and return to their cities and countries, this experience must be an added value, give impact”, said the founder of the festival.