Gianni Sperti trembles: who is ready to take his place in men and women | You all know him

Men’s and Women’s Magazine Commentator May See His Job Pulled: The ad makes you shiver, this time he’s serious, he wants his turn

If you look Men and women At least once in your life you will definitely know who he is. Gianni Sperti if Historical commentator always by Tina Cipolari’s side, He now has a permanent spot on Marianne’s afternoon show on Canale 5.

There have been rumors for some time about the possible inclusion of another male character and a possible replacement for Gianni Sperti who has earned his place in the studio for many years, perhaps for many years now, by giving his opinion on couples.

Of course, it’s hard to believe that Gianni can say goodbye, now that the audience recognizes him as a commentator and without him Tina might also feel lost. He’s not the only one rumored to be leaving.It can be said that even the famous face of the throne lady has reached the end of the line professionally, at least as far as we can read among the rumors on the web.

Maria can clearly limit Gemma Galgani’s space. For the next edition: A clear reduction in size could be observed this year too and so the public has already made predictions about the post-summer period, his name among the possible farewells or in any case among those who will be limited to a smaller space in the program. Instead, the pressures exerted by another facet of the program, which pushes to return, perhaps in a more important role, are gaining ground.

Gianni Sperti ousts a new face, statements by a former face in the European Union

It’s been some time now that the former face of Men and Women, Trono Over, has made statements claiming that he is still very much loved by the public, which is why he will feel like he has done it. Ability to explore the world of television entertainment further, Perhaps he is aiming for a slightly more prominent position than the one he achieved years ago as a Knight of the Throne.

Let’s talk about He has a long history with a lady, Almost 8 months of dating, then ended in a quarrel, and now he wants to return to television: his statements in fact fueled rumors on the Internet that would see him The perfect replacement for Gianni Sperti.

Giorgio Manetti returns to Men and Women? Yes, but only if it’s as a commentator.

We are talking about Giorgio Manetti. The charming man who had a long history with Ms. Gemma Galgani (and he is also the only person who has managed to establish such a long-term relationship with her). The lady was completely taken by the charm of this adventurous man, and his composed and always in one piece polite demeanor was also admired by the audience, so much so that it made him even more popular once his journey on the show was over.

“I will return to men and women, – As reported by larchitettura.it, these are Giorgio’s statements – But in a different role, perhaps as a commentator. Giorgio Manetti, and I tell you without any assumption, would be perfect for a show like Strangelove.”