June 23, 2021

Ghost of Tsushima loses the word "Only on PlayStation" on the cover - Nerd4.life

Some people have noticed that the last few product pages, namely cover, cover From Ghost of Tsushima inscription lost”Only on PlayStationCoincidentally, it could also mean that Sucker Punch will be the next game to hit PC. Even Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn, in fact, lost that banner before landing on Steam and Epic Games Store.

The new cover can be found on page Amazon or on the site Playstation Direct. For convenience, we also report about it below:


At the moment, accessing a computer is one possibility. The other may be the arrival of the game with one The original PS5 version. The PS4 versions of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the games available in the PS5 version, also do not have this logo.

The third reason may be the fact that Sony is gradually moving away from this genre stickers for his new games. For example, Demon Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart do not have this type of pointer.


So, right now, change could mean a lot of things. What is certain is that Sony has reiterated that it intends to increase the production of ports on PC, because it is very low cost and profitable.

