October 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

#GFVIP: stasera la nona puntata porterà a galla diverse verità!

#GFVIP: Tonight, Episode 9 will highlight several facts! – Big Brother VIP

Lorelei Reese October 17, 2022 2 min read

Tonight, Monday October 17Prime time will be broadcast Channel 5 The ninth episode of Big Brother VIP!

Mosul Alfonso SignorenI, surrounded by columnists Orita Berti And the Sonia BruganelliYou will face a new date full of surprises, facts and ups and downs. Julia Salmi It will be the bridge between studying #GFVIP And the comments of people on the Web, to discover, live, the public’s reactions to what is happening at home.

Tonight, Carolina Marconi He will receive a very important surprise and will have the opportunity to announce his story, tell his battle and his strength.

The knot will reach the head of the older brother: Nikita Bellison Amidst a storm of gossip and dirty looks. Some important people attacked her, others got clarification, but others have not yet encountered. Will Episode Nine be the time to clarify?

Rival on TV with Gielle de Donna And the Antonino SpinalbesWhich of them will be the crowd’s favourite?

Once again the relationship and rapprochement between them Eduardo Donnamaria And the Antonella Fiordelici They seem bothered by the uncomfortable presence of Antonino. We will find out, and live, what consequences this triangle has generated.

and then Pamela PratiWe’ll come back to talk about it Mark Caltagirone!

All that’s left is waiting 21:30 Watch the new and surprising episode of Big Brother VIP live!

See also  Coronavirus in Italy and the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, June 5. directly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Messages on iPhone, not what you know it anymore: soon everything changes

October 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Organizing the metaverse is also a priority for Consob

October 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Mahmoud told me it was my treatment – Cinema

October 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Will November come? We explain what it is and why it is a sign of worrisome changes »ILMETEO.it

October 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Don’t miss the Lidl offer for only 11.99: Hurry up, stocks are running out

October 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

#GFVIP: Tonight, Episode 9 will highlight several facts! – Big Brother VIP

October 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

MotoGP 2022. How did Casey Stoner and Pecco Bagnaia become friends? The Australian – MotoGP explains it to us

October 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt