GF Vip, passion erupts between Gianmaria and Sophie. His previous comments: "Congratulations"

Lorelei Reese October 25, 2021 2 min read

“triangle no” Renato Zero sang, but apparently someone ended up in the triangle and the cameras filmed him as well. Janmaria Antinolfi, Entrepreneur from Campania, competitor GF VIP, let’s go back to talking about himself: this time, l kisses NS night of fire spent with Sophie Codegoni at home. How did he get it Greta Mastroianni, now ex?

Read also – Gf Vip, Nicola Pisu, and the cryptic message from his mother: “Miriana Trevisan? I have to cancel it…”

Although Sophie, at first, seemed reluctant to let herself go with her roommate, according to a little firmness and firmness, she seemed to have I changed my mind.

It seems that Greta He did not interact well with these intimate photos which depicts her boyfriend in bed with another woman. Through Instagram Stories, Greta fired up a dry, straight-forward comment. take a picture Romantic scene, former Antinolfi wrote Sarcastic: “Congratulations” with a series of applause emojis.

Just Mastroianni, in the last episodes, enters the GF VIP house to defeat her ex-boyfriend. Before losing his head in front of Codegoni, the man was the center of attention Discussions and disagreements To turn his attention to ex-Sully Sorge. This last one had some difficult wordsdescribing it as real stalking.

what will Codegoni’s mother, Who expressed in recent days about disappointment against antinolfi?

