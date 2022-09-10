September 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gf Vip, fans find a video (in bad taste) where Manuel Bortuzzo's new girlfriend jokes about disability

Gf Vip, fans find a video (in bad taste) where Manuel Bortuzzo’s new girlfriend jokes about disability

Lorelei Reese September 10, 2022 2 min read

A video has been on the net for a few minutes and it won’t need any more comments, also because all the people on the web are already pissed off. In fact, a user recently posted a TikTok of Angelica Benfieri.’s new friend Manuel PortozzoWho jokes about disability.

The video dates back a few years, however, Internet users managed to find it, which caused a torrent of criticism directed at the girl.

Meanwhile, it continues at full speed love story with Manuel Portozzo. Recently Angelica He answered some questions from his followers on his profile, where he confirmed that the two are good together. Then he said that TikToks will be arriving soon with ex-Vippone del Gf Vip 6.

One fan pointed out that she doesn’t see her often with the swimmer. here is an answer Benevieri:

Many of you ask me this, but I’m with manu I see myself do not worry. This doesn’t mean that if you don’t see the stories with him, we don’t see each other, we just prefer enjoying our moments. That’s it.

You may also be interested

See also  Big Brother Vip 2021, Semi-Final Report / Lulu vs Barù, the web is ruthless

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Youth Stars Center Youth Initiative [FOTO]

September 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Saudi Arabia, “easy” electronic visas for European Union tourists

September 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“In the middle of a snowstorm, the brakes didn’t work’

September 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Ilaria Cucci at the Festa del Fatto: “I was the prototype of the average voter of Meloni and Salvini, and then life gave me a bad lesson”

September 10, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The discovery of magnetism could open the door to huge savings

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip, fans find a video (in bad taste) where Manuel Bortuzzo’s new girlfriend jokes about disability

September 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The Webb Telescope frames a unique star to say the least

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines