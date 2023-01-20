Gf Vip 7, lover of Davide Donadei comes out: “Chiara Rabbi cheated on me, he told me that…”

Arianna Gianfelisi, the ex-face of Amici, who confirmed that she had an affair with the former tronista while he was still engaged, spoke

Ariadne Gianfelisi She intervened at Casa People to tell her the truth about the story David Donadewhile the boy was still tied up Claire Raby.

also present Deianira Marzano Who explained:

Ariana was in a relationship with David While David He paused to think with Clear. But he said it with Clear It’s definitely over.

Ariana He said:

I have been accused many times of talking nonsense, of making noise. Let’s say if I wanted to stir up hype, I would immediately post screens David. The moment I get home I see a rose that, if we are to think like angels, says ‘his mother must have made it for him’, but the doubt was there. I asked him and he told me it was from ClearThere was a note attached. I look at this note and say, “You’re still together.” Among other things, she told me that on the 23rd she would go to get her things and that only her mother would be waiting for her at home.

How they were known, the girl said:

I did this season in Gallipoli. One day there was this guy dancing all over this friend of mine. After a few pushes I say “what are you doing?” He asks me if I am who friends And me if he is men and women. This is how we get to know her. Then he asked me how the trip went, I asked him Clear Which, ironically, says “Don’t be fooled.” Clear is over”.